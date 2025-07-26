Proteas edged by Black Caps in thrilling T20 tri-series final

Needing seven runs off the last over, the SA team lost two wickets for three runs.

Proteas batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored his first T20 International half-century in the tri-series final against New Zealand. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa crumbled at the death on Saturday as they were edged out by New Zealand in a three-run defeat in a thrilling T20 International tri-series final in Harare.

Having lost to the Black Caps twice in the round robin phase of the series, the under-strength SA team looked set to hit back and lift the series trophy.

However, needing just seven runs off the last over, which was bowled by seamer Matt Henry, the Proteas lost two wickets for just three runs.

“We played a pretty good game. They (New Zealand) are a good and experienced team, and for the young guys to come this close, they will learn a lot from it,” said Proteas captain Rassie van der Dussen.

Good start by South Africa

Chasing 181 runs to win, the Proteas had got off to a good start after struggling in the early stages of their innings throughout the series.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit his maiden T20 International half-century at the top of the order, contributing 51 runs off 35 balls in a 92-run stand with opening partner Reeza Hendricks (37 off 31).

But after both players were removed midway through the innings, the Proteas lost momentum as they were restricted to 177/6 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, New Zealand’s top order stood firm, anchored by Devon Conway (47 off 31) and Rachin Ravindra (47 off 27).

The SA team’s bowling attack, who struggled to get on top of their opposition, were led by seamer Lungi Ndigi who took 2/24.