SA U19 batter smashes first ever double ton in youth ODI cricket

The 18-year-old also broke an SA batting record earlier in the week.

Jorich van Schalkwyk of South Africa’s U19 team has just set a new world record in batting. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Another young South African cricket star is making the headlines for all the right reasons, following the exploits in recent times of men such as Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis.

Jorich van Schalkwyk, the South African U19 batter, has just set a new world record for the number of runs scored in an innings in a youth ODI 50-overs match.

The 18-year-old opening batter has become the first youth player to hit a double hundred in men’s youth ODIs. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe’s U19 team in a tri-series match in Harare on Friday.

Van Schalkwyk smashed 215 from 153 balls in a 212 minute spell out in the middle. This included 19 fours and six sixes to help South Africa to 385 in their innings. In response to the total, Zimbabwe were all out for 107.

The previous individual highest score at youth level was 191, held by Hasitha Boyagoda of Sri Lanka, achieved in 2018, according to espncricinfo.

Earlier in the week in a warm-up match for the tri-series, Van Schalkwyk broke the previous South African U19 record for the highest individual score by hitting an unbeaten 164 against Bangladesh’s U19 team.

South Africa’s U19s face Bangladesh in the second official match of the tri-series in Harare on Saturday.