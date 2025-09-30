Boosted odds on Tuesday’s postponed Valencia v Oviedo clash

Home team are hot favourites.

Football punters have an unexpected Tuesday night offering in Spain.

The La Liga match between Valencia and Real Oviedo, scheduled for Monday, was postponed by 24 hours due to torrential rain whipping across the Iberian peninsula from the Mediterranean.

A bonus for players with Betway is Boosted Odds being available on multi-bets on this game.

Valencia (1.65) trot out onto their Estadio de Mestalla pitch looking to assert themselves over Oviedo (6.00), who have found wins hard to come by in recent league action.

The hosts are 12th on the La Liga table and the visitors languish in 19th, one slot off the basement.

There are plenty of handicap bets available, with the bookmakers’ odds indicating the likelihood of a 2-0 win to Valencia.

The scoreline might even be wider, given that Valencia have won by two or more goals in 43% of their recent contests, signaling a sharp attacking force. Defensively, they have recorded clean sheets in 16 of their past 32 home games.

One computer analysis puts the probability of a Valencia win at 62%.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.