Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Boosted odds on Tuesday’s postponed Valencia v Oviedo clash

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

30 September 2025

10:19 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Home team are hot favourites.

Valencia players

Valencia players in action against Espanyol last time out. Picture: Ruben De La Rosa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Football punters have an unexpected Tuesday night offering in Spain.

The La Liga match between Valencia and Real Oviedo, scheduled for Monday, was postponed by 24 hours due to torrential rain whipping across the Iberian peninsula from the Mediterranean.

A bonus for players with Betway is Boosted Odds being available on multi-bets on this game.

Valencia (1.65) trot out onto their Estadio de Mestalla pitch looking to assert themselves over Oviedo (6.00), who have found wins hard to come by in recent league action.

The hosts are 12th on the La Liga table and the visitors languish in 19th, one slot off the basement.

There are plenty of handicap bets available, with the bookmakers’ odds indicating the likelihood of a 2-0 win to Valencia.

The scoreline might even be wider, given that Valencia have won by two or more goals in 43% of their recent contests, signaling a sharp attacking force. Defensively, they have recorded clean sheets in 16 of their past 32 home games.

One computer analysis puts the probability of a Valencia win at 62%.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

LaLiga

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto PowerBall: Over R100 million can be won tonight
Opinion Patriotic Alliance has shown its true colours
Politics ActionSA councillors told of axing during council sitting
News Former police minister Bheki Cele never gave directions to PKTT, says Khumalo
Crime ‘Cat’ Matlala caught again: SIU reveals three syndicates in Thembisa hospital corruption

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp