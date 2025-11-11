Brett Crawford lines up another winner at Happy Valley

SA trainer has excellent stats.

South African racehorse trainer Brett Crawford is making waves in Hong Kong – not yet the giant swells that monsoons bring to the city, but more than ripples.

Hong Kong racing fans, obsessed with signs of success – and good luck – have spotted Crawford’s rise since the Capetonian arrived a few months ago.

With a small string of hand-me-down, lowly rated horses, he has registered five winners from 31 starters. That win rate of 16.1% is bettered only by leading trainer Mark Newnham’s 16.3%.

His place rate of 35.5% is second only to Newnham’s 39.8% among the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s 22 conditioners.

At the weekend, Crawford led in his first feature winner, Encountered, who landed a HK$4.2-million Grade 3 race.

At Happy Valley this Wednesday, Crawford saddles two runners on the nine-race card and one of them looks worth a wager.

Draco in Race 1 (12.40pm SA time) is tipped to win by most local pundits, including Idol Horse’s Luke Middlebrook. HKJC’s Mark McNamara makes Draco his best bet of the day.

With champion jockey Zac Purton in the irons, the gelding will be short-priced, so it might be advisable to strike early.

In Race 2, Crawford sends out Good Prospect, who was quoted at 17.00 in very early markets. The place at 5.20 looks a decent prospect.

Luke Middlebrook’s Happy Valley selections:

(Wednesday, November 12)

Race 1: 8 Draco, 4 Apolar Fighter, 3 Handsome Bomb, 11 Perfecto Moments

Race 2: 7 Sky Song, 8 Talents Supremo, 12 Double Bingo, 10 Riding High

Race 3: 4 Amazing Gaze, 2 Beauty Glory, 3 Aeroinvincible, 8 Bull Attitude

Race 4: 1 Quantum Patch, 5 Take Action, 10 Glorious Ryder, 3 Charming Steed

Race 5: 2 Robot Lucky Star, 7 Star Figure, 1 Alabama Song, 8 Silver Spurs

Race 6: 4 California Bay, 1 Pejibaye, 5 Looks Outstanding, 9 Proud Box

Race 7: 1 Chateauneuf, 11 Fun Elite, 4 King Miles, 7 Lucky Eight

Race 8: 4 Wrote A New Page, 10 Charity Gain, 7 Liveandletlive, 2 Excellence Value

Race 9: 10 Huge Wave, 5 Soleil Fighter, 1 Speed Dragon, 11 Sky Heart