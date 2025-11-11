Shake-up in the Summer Cup betting

The Ultimate King’s odds cut as he grabs a big race slot.

Bookmakers have been busy tidying up their betting boards for the 2025 Betway Summer Cup after the past weekend’s racing.

The Ultimate King, winner of Sunday’s Betway Victory Moon Stakes at Turffontein, had his odds lowered from 18.00 to 11.00 on Monday morning.

The Ultimate King was not included on the official Summer Cup log of likely runners published last week but will now be guaranteed a place in the line-up for Joburg’s biggest race at the end of November.

The Tony Peter-trained four-year-old notched his fifth win – from 10 starts – when he landed the Grade 3 1800m Victory Moon with ease in very soft going under the guidance of Rachel Venniker.

Changes in betting market

Clearly connections already thought a lot of him before Sunday – given his earlier 18.00 listing – but with a Cup place now nailed down we can expect him to shorten further.

Peter also trains ruling favourite The Equator and punters will keep a close eye on market trends for the R6-million Grade 1 contest.

Another horse to tumble in the odds was On My Honour, who won a Conditions Plate at Greyville on Friday evening out of Cape trainer Glen Kotzen’s Summerveld satellite yard.

The four-year-old is down to 17.00 from 25.00 even though his win was in a slow-run mile and questions arise about his staying ability in the Cup’s 2000m at Turffontein.

In the same Conditions contest, Summer Cup hopeful King Pelles ran second and stipendiary stewards launched an inquiry into jockey Nicholas Patel’s performance, which struck some observers as lacking in energy.

Gavin van Zyl’s charge has remained steady at 7.50 but might trim back when punters analyse the champion stayer’s showing a bit closer.

Questions about See It Again

Before the race, veteran star See It Again refused to enter the starting stalls for the second time in a couple of weeks, was scratched and now faces the prospect of tackling the Summer Cup without a prep run – if indeed trainer Michael Roberts decides to travel the ornery gelding upcountry.

See It Again has not budged from 17.00 in the betting.

Other horses that polished their Summer Cup credentials are Navajo Nation (third in the Victory Moon, down to 26.00 from 40.00), Mocha Blend (runner-up in Sunday’s Listed Summer Pudding Handicap, to 26.00 from 33.00), My Best Shot (surprise supplementary entry from Gqeberha, 26.00) and World Of Alice (surprise inclusion on the handicappers’ log, 21.00).

Drifters include Legend Of Arthur (last in the Victory Moon, from 11.00 to 17.00), Solar Sail (downfield in the Vic Moon), Wild Intent (ditto) and Don’t Cry For Me (ditto).

Betting for the 2025 Betway Summer Cup

3.50 The Equator

5.00 Atticus Finch

7.50 King Pelles

11.00 Madison Valley, The Ultimate King

16.00 Otto Luyken

17.00 Legend Of Arthur, On My Honour, See It Again

19.00 Royal Victory

21.00 Olivia’s Way, World Of Alice

26.00 Mocha Blend, Navajo Nation, Parisian Walkway, Spumante Dolce, My Best Shot

34.00 Solar Sail, Wild Intent, Anfields Rocket

46.00 Mastership

50.00 and upwards the others