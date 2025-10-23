Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Bulls, Lions face uphill battles in round five of the URC

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

23 October 2025

09:27 am

RELATED ARTICLES

It's the final round of action before the teams enjoy a month-long break.

Lions players

The Lions, winners against Scarlets last week, face Ulster this Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

It’s the fifth and final round of the United Rugby Championship before the month-long international break and for the two Gauteng teams, the Bulls and Lions, a tough weekend awaits.

However, Betway expect the two coastal teams, the Sharks and Stormers, to come out on top, given the odds on their games.

It’s thus sure to be a thrilling weekend of action before attention again turns to the Springboks and their five-game tour of Europe where they will come up against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

In the only match on Friday, the former champions, Glasgow Warriors, who beat the Bulls in the 2023/24 final at Loftus, are 1.29 favourites to beat Johan Ackermann’s men (4.20) in Scotland.

Glasgow are third on the table, and the Bulls sixth, with both having won three and lost one so far.

On Saturday, the Lions, coming off their first win of the campaign, face an equally tough task against Ulster at Ellis Park. Ulster are 1.75 favourites against the Lions, who’re at 2.29. Can the Lions pull off a surprise and make it two in a row before the break?

Later Saturday, the Sharks (1.07) are favourites to win their first game of the season against Scarlets (10.00), who’re also winless so far.

The Stormers, who’re four from four and at the top of the points table, are the slight favourites against Benetton, at 1.62, while the Italians are at 2.55. This could be a cracking match.

In other matches, Ospreys (1.38) are favourites away to Dragons (3.50), while Leinster (1.01) are heavily backed to come out on top against Zebre (21.00) at home in Dublin.

Cardiff (1.59) are backed to win at home against Edinburgh (2.65), while former champions Munster (1.35) are favourites against countrymen Connacht (3.70).

RELATED ARTICLES

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Cele retracts Matlala comment, warns Mkwanazi about ‘clouds of popularity’
Politics Mbalula’s call to Helen Zille: DA ‘dragged’ into ANC battle over Brink
South Africa US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Lying in Parliament or skipping a red light, we are all the same
News Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now