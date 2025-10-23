Bulls, Lions face uphill battles in round five of the URC

It's the final round of action before the teams enjoy a month-long break.

It’s the fifth and final round of the United Rugby Championship before the month-long international break and for the two Gauteng teams, the Bulls and Lions, a tough weekend awaits.

However, Betway expect the two coastal teams, the Sharks and Stormers, to come out on top, given the odds on their games.

It’s thus sure to be a thrilling weekend of action before attention again turns to the Springboks and their five-game tour of Europe where they will come up against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

In the only match on Friday, the former champions, Glasgow Warriors, who beat the Bulls in the 2023/24 final at Loftus, are 1.29 favourites to beat Johan Ackermann’s men (4.20) in Scotland.

Glasgow are third on the table, and the Bulls sixth, with both having won three and lost one so far.

On Saturday, the Lions, coming off their first win of the campaign, face an equally tough task against Ulster at Ellis Park. Ulster are 1.75 favourites against the Lions, who’re at 2.29. Can the Lions pull off a surprise and make it two in a row before the break?

Later Saturday, the Sharks (1.07) are favourites to win their first game of the season against Scarlets (10.00), who’re also winless so far.

The Stormers, who’re four from four and at the top of the points table, are the slight favourites against Benetton, at 1.62, while the Italians are at 2.55. This could be a cracking match.

In other matches, Ospreys (1.38) are favourites away to Dragons (3.50), while Leinster (1.01) are heavily backed to come out on top against Zebre (21.00) at home in Dublin.

Cardiff (1.59) are backed to win at home against Edinburgh (2.65), while former champions Munster (1.35) are favourites against countrymen Connacht (3.70).

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.