Wessels’ nine-game ban: Bulls ‘respect the right to appeal’

The suspension, if it remains, means Wessels will be unavailable for the Springboks' five-match Outgoing Tour.

Springbok utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been banned for nine matches for grabbing an opponent’s genitals during the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship match against Connacht last weekend.

The decision was made despite inconclusive video footage, and the Bulls are expected to appeal the decision.

If the suspension remains, Wessels will be unavailable for the Bulls’ next match against Glasgow in Scotland on Friday, as well as the five Springbok Tests taking place in November’s Outgoing Tour, and then a further three Bulls matches in the URC and Champions Cup in December.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said, “We are awaiting official notification from the URC. The Bulls remain respectful of the judicial process and its provisions, including the right to appeal.”

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who is on the Bok standby list for the November tour — for Tests against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales — could be set for a recall. Also, Marnus van der Merwe, who plays for Scarlets and made his Bok debut earlier this year, could be called up for the tour.

Wessels in trouble

Connacht loose forward Josh Murphy complained to referee Mike Adamson that Wessels had grabbed his genitals at a breakdown around the 18th minute.

The incident dampens an important away win for the Bulls (score 28-27 in Galway) after the side conceded 14 tries and 99 points in total in their first three games, drawing harsh criticism from their president, Willem Strauss.

The Bulls are sixth on the URC table with three wins after four matches, and 14 points on the board.

Mapimpi also suspended for five matches

This comes after Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi copped his own five-game suspension for a tip-tackle.

The incident, occurring during the Sharks’ 34-26 loss to Ulster in Durban, featured Mapimpi’s third red card in three years. The other two were due to eye-gouging incidents in 2023 and January this year.

His six-match suspension was downgraded to five matches after he acknowledged foul play.