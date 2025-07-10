Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Bumps Last Grind could thump them

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

10 July 2025

08:58 am

Punters have a chance to win some money at Kenilworth and Turffontein on Thursday.

General horse racing picture

Picture: iStock

There’s double the opportunity for horse players on Thursday, thanks to a local racing double-header – courtesy of a Kenilworth meeting being shifted from earlier in the week to join a scheduled Turffontein fixture.

Twice the fun and twice the chance to win money. Complicating matters a tad is the welter of maiden races punters must decipher – including six out of eight at Turffontein.

Punters are advised to watch out for jockey changes as some travelling riders have found themselves double-booked.

In terms of finding a banker for the day, it’s worth noting that the interestingly named Bumps Last Grind has attracted significant ante-post support in Race 4 at Turffontein (R2.20 a Win, R1.12 a Place on Betway).

From the stable of Fanie Bronkhorst and ridden by Jeffrey Syster, the three-year-old has been runner-up in three of his four races to date and looks primed to break the maiden. He’s having his third start after a long rest.

Also having a peak run is Joey Soma-trained Greenlight Racer in Race 5 (R. This three-year-old is by the stallion who produced the past weekend’s Durban July champion The Real Prince and will surely enjoy a step up in trip to 1600m after showing capability over 1400m.

At Kenilworth, Race 3, a Class A sprint, is the contest offering the highest quality racing – and consequently the most competitive.

Candice Bass-Robinson-trained Kaiboy (R2.80 Win) and Vaughan Marshall’s Dumbledore (R2.87 Win) will be the popular choices, but exotics punters with larger resources will be tempted to choose the Field.

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto Have you checked your Lotto ticket? Over R25 million has been won
Politics ‘Ramaphosa let us down,’ say farmers over Trump’s tariffs
Opinion Blaming Ramaphosa for US trade penalties misses the point
Education Water and electricity cut at almost 300 Gauteng schools over non-payment
Crime Masemola denies signing any letter to disband KZN political killings task team

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp