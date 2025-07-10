Bumps Last Grind could thump them

Punters have a chance to win some money at Kenilworth and Turffontein on Thursday.

There’s double the opportunity for horse players on Thursday, thanks to a local racing double-header – courtesy of a Kenilworth meeting being shifted from earlier in the week to join a scheduled Turffontein fixture.

Twice the fun and twice the chance to win money. Complicating matters a tad is the welter of maiden races punters must decipher – including six out of eight at Turffontein.

Punters are advised to watch out for jockey changes as some travelling riders have found themselves double-booked.

In terms of finding a banker for the day, it’s worth noting that the interestingly named Bumps Last Grind has attracted significant ante-post support in Race 4 at Turffontein (R2.20 a Win, R1.12 a Place on Betway).

From the stable of Fanie Bronkhorst and ridden by Jeffrey Syster, the three-year-old has been runner-up in three of his four races to date and looks primed to break the maiden. He’s having his third start after a long rest.

Also having a peak run is Joey Soma-trained Greenlight Racer in Race 5 (R. This three-year-old is by the stallion who produced the past weekend’s Durban July champion The Real Prince and will surely enjoy a step up in trip to 1600m after showing capability over 1400m.

At Kenilworth, Race 3, a Class A sprint, is the contest offering the highest quality racing – and consequently the most competitive.

Candice Bass-Robinson-trained Kaiboy (R2.80 Win) and Vaughan Marshall’s Dumbledore (R2.87 Win) will be the popular choices, but exotics punters with larger resources will be tempted to choose the Field.