Follow Gavin Lerena this weekend

Leading jockey looks strong on Saturday and Sunday.

Gavin Lerena has climbed above his two closest rivals, Richard Fourie and Craig Zackey, in the 2025 jockey championship log – but it’s still a close race. That’s good news for punters, who can cash in as the top jockeys pull out all stops in the three weeks that remain of the season.

Lerena made the right decision in opting to ride at Turffontein on Thursday, instead of at a postponed Kenilworth meeting, where he had a very promising book of rides, including five outright favourites.

In the end, Lerena booted home five winners at the Big T, while Fourie got two at an ultimately rain-curtailed Big K. Zackey drew a blank in Joburg but is probably glorying so much in his Durban July triumph to bother too much.

This saw Lerena pulling nine wins clear of both his rivals.

Lerena has eight engagements at Turffontein on Saturday – all with excellent winning chances.

Also keep an eye on Greyville on Sunday

Win, Eachway and All To Come bets on all his mounts is not the worst idea under the circumstances. More discerning players will try to narrow down the Lerena splurge.

Molotov Cocktail (R3.75 a Win), which Lerena rides for James Crawford in Race 6, is possibly the standout. Prime Venture (R4.50) for Barend Botes in the eighth is another deserving attention.

Echoes of War (R4.20) for Fabian Habib in Race 3 and Saigon Suzie (R6.00) for Johan Janse van Vuuren in Race 6 can be added to the list.

Lerena also has a number of promising rides at Greyville on Sunday – and a similar feasting strategy is advised for punters.

Fourie will probably be cashing in at Fairview on Monday but, at the moment, Lerena is in the box seat coming around the final bend.

Betting on the jockey championship itself has been suspended by most bookmakers following this week’s developments. Most of them have had Fourie as a short-priced favourite for the title for many months.