Can the West Indies prevent a 5-0 whitewash by Australia?

The hosts from the Caribbean have played well but failed to get over the line up to now.

Aussie batter Tim David has been in good form against the West Indies. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Can the West Indies restore some pride today in the final match of their five-game series against the touring Australians.

The men from Down Under have had all the goods to win all four matches so far, but they’ve hardly all been one-sided, with some big scoring being the order of the day.

Australia have won by three wickets (seven balls remaining), eight wickets (28 balls remaining), six wickets (23 balls remaining) and three wickets (four balls remaining).

The fifth and final match takes place late Monday in Basseterre and while the Australians will again be the favourites, a wager on the West Indies pulling off a last-gasp win isn’t the worst idea.

According to Betway, Australia are 1.50 for the win while the West Indies are 2.60.

One other match that might interest punters this week is the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand, taking place in Bulawayo from Wednesday. Zimbabwe have recently been well-beaten by the Proteas and not likely to put up much of a fight and the odds say the same.

If you’re keen to have a go, Betway have Zimbabwe winning the first Test at 11.50. New Zealand are at 1.12.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.