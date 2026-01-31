West Indies hit back against Proteas in shortened Pink Day match

The game served as the Proteas' annual Pink Day match in aid of breast cancer awareness.

The touring West Indies team earned a consolation victory on Saturday night, beating South Africa by six runs on the DLS method in the weather-interrupted third and final T20 International at the Wanderers.

While the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 series lead into the match, the Caribbean side managed to pick up a morale boosting win on the eve of the T20 World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka next month.

With the game reduced to 10 overs a side due to lightning, captain Shai Hope and fellow top-order batter Shimron Hetmyer carried West Indies to 114/3 after they were sent in to bat.

Hope made 48 off 25 and Hetmyer contributed an unbeaten 48 off 22, with the duo sharing an 86-run stand for the second wicket.

Proteas innings

In response, the Proteas were set an adjusted target of 125 runs, but they struggled to build partnerships as they were restricted to 118/6.

Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored with 28 runs while middle-order batter Jason Smith hit 26.

The West Indies bowling attack, who did well to keep the hosts under pressure in their chase, were led by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie who took 3/17 from two overs.

The game served as the Proteas’ annual Pink Day match in aid of breast cancer awareness.