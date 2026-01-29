De Kock ton carries Proteas to series victory over West Indies

The opening batter hit a career-best 115 off just 49 deliveries in an innings which included 10 sixes.

Quinton de Kock ripped the West Indies bowling attack apart on Thursday night, guiding the Proteas to a seven-wicket victory in Centurion as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20 International series against the Caribbean tourists.

Set a target of 222 runs to win, De Kock took the pressure off the SA team, racing to his half-century off just 21 balls.

He went on to knock a career-best 115 off 49 deliveries in an innings which included 10 sixes. It was the opening batter’s second T20 International ton.

And he was well supported by Ryan Rickelton, with the duo racking up 162 runs for the second wicket before spinner Akeal Hosein eventually had De Kock caught by Brandon King at mid-off.

Rickelton made an unbeaten 77 off 36, carrying the SA team to an impressive win with 15 balls to spare.

West Indies innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the West Indies players put up a fight, compiling 221/4.

Top-order batters King and Shimron Hetmyer laid a solid foundation, sharing 126 runs for the second wicket.

The stand was broken in the 12th over when King (49 off 30) chipped a delivery from fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to Tristan Stubbs running in from long-on.

Hetmyer went on to bash 75 off 42 but he was dismissed a few overs later when he sliced a ball from Keshav Maharaj to Dewald Brevis at deep point.

Middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford then contributed a valuable 57 not out off 24 to give his team a defendable total, though it was ultimately not enough to hold off a destructive Proteas side.

Maharaj was the best of the home team’s bowlers, taking 2/22, while Rabada and Jansen grabbed one scalp each.

Speedster Anrich Nortje had a rough day on the park, giving away 59 runs from three overs.

The third and final match of the T20 series, a dead rubber, will be played at the Wanderers on Saturday (6pm start).