Can underdogs Zimbabwe shock second-string Proteas?

The Proteas have not lost a Test against Zimbabwe in 10 previous encounters.

Wiaan Mulder will captain the SA team in the second Test against Zimbabwe. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

On paper, everything points to South Africa wrapping up a 2-0 series win in the second Test against Bulawayo starting on Sunday, but the thing that makes sport worth watching is that the underdogs might just have a chance. They always do.

Despite the chasm that exists between the two cricketing nations, even a safe choice in where you place your Betway credit will give you positive returns (albeit slight) ahead of the second of two Tests in Bulawayo starting on Sunday (10am).

However, even with an under-strength team (seven of the 11 players in the side have played eight Tests between them) the reality is that the Proteas are firm favourites.

Zimbabwe have won only three of their 30 Tests played in the last 10 years, and the Proteas remain unbeaten against their neighbours in the 10 Tests they have played since 1995.

And in the first match of the ongoing series, the home team were handed a 328-run defeat by a second-string South African side earlier this week.

Proteas turn out as firm favourites

For a Proteas victory, Betway is offering 1.18, and if a hungry Zimbabwe team pull off an upset victory, you can get returns of 7.00.

Even the most risky bet, in terms of the result, is a little tame, with a tie offering 14.50.

But there are so many other options for knowledgable punters to get their money’s worth.

Proteas captain Wiaan Mulder has the best chance of securing the Man of the Match award, according to Betway, at 6.75.

And if you’re willing to take a big risk, there are nine players in Zimbabwe’s squad with odds of between 26.00 and 45.00 to receive the Man of the Match accolade. If any of them deliver, a good payout is on offer.

Please note that these Betway odds are correct at the time of publishing.