Chelsea and Barcelona renew Champions League rivalry

This one really is too close to call.

Chelsea and Barcelona have had some pulsating Uefa Champions League tussles over the years, and the two are at it again on Tuesday when they meet in the group stages of this season’s competition.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues have had a mixed start to the season but are still currently second in the English Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea go into this game on the back of a 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley, where they were able to rest key players like Moises Caicedo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Reece James also played just 45 minutes, as Maresca continues to rotate a squad that had a much-shortened pre-season after winning the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Blues could do with a win over Barcelona to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight of the expanded Champions League group stage.

Up to now, Chelsea have won both of their Champions League home matches, while a loss to Bayern Munich and a draw at Qarabag has left them slightly off the pace.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have the same points total (seven) as Chelsea. Barcelona have already won in England, beating Newcastle at St James’ Park, but also lost at home to PSG and drew 3-3 at Club Brugge in their last Champions League match.

The Catalan giants come into this game having reduced the gap at the to of La Liga to Real Madrid to just one point. Barcelona won 4-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao while Real could only draw at Elche.

Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal looks to slowly be getting back to his best, providing two assists for Ferran Torres in the game against Bilbao.

Chelsea’s own teenage sensation Estevao was also rested against Burnley, leaving fans hoping the Brazilian will get a chance to show what he can do at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

This should be a gripping encounter that is really too close to call, as evidenced by the latest Betway odds. Chelsea are at 2.49 to win with Barca at 2.55. A draw is at 4.10.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.