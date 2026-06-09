Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base

Saps and SANDF recovered two R4 rifles and ammunition after April break-in, raising fears military-grade weapons reached criminal networks.

The ease with which a military facility was burgled in April is causing concern following the arrest of two suspects at Mooiplaas informal settlement over the weekend.

The thieves broke into a storeroom at the Lyttelton Military Base in Pretoria after cutting a perimeter fence and forcefully opening a security door.

Thieves steal R4 rifles and grenade launchers

The stolen weapons included three R4 assault rifles and multiple grenade launchers South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said an intelligence-driven operation conducted by Saps in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) resulted in the arrest of two suspects linked to the incident at Mooiplaas informal settlement, Erasmia, on Saturday.

“Police acted on information regarding firearms allegedly stolen during a burglary at a military facility in April.

“They recovered two R4 rifles with ammunition, a replica firearm, and a traffic officer’s uniform.

“Cases of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of government property and contravention of immigration legislation have been opened against the suspects,” he said.

Sibeko added that investigations were ongoing to determine whether the suspects can be linked to other criminal activities.

Cameron slams state security failures

National Assembly chair of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron said there was deep concern about the allegedly burgled SANDF facility and the military-grade weapons that ended up in criminal circulation.

“The government wants to make it harder for law-abiding citizens to own firearms for self-defence, while the state itself cannot properly guard its own weapons.

“There must be a clear explanation of how these rifles were stolen, whether they were used in other crimes and what consequence management will follow,” he said.

University of Limpopo criminology professor Witness Maluleke said this is not the first time this has happened.

“We witnessed a similar incident in the past, targeting even the police stations, prompting us to ask unanswered questions in relation to supposedly guarded and armed facilities that are easily robbed,” he added.

Maluleke warns of compromised systems

Maluleke said South Africa’s security status provides unfavourable answers.

“We have become accustomed to corruption, inside job attempts and those who are responsible know exactly what is happening in such facilities.

“It is common knowledge that military spaces can be very dangerous. However, our system is rare and unique, as criminals enter such spaces without fear of being killed or caught.

“This tells us that many loopholes exist in the system and that our security mechanism is highly compromised. We should be excessively worried as a country.”