Outrage over Agriculture department’s leaked FMD e-mail

The leaked correspondence has intensified scrutiny on Steenhuisen and his department's handling of FMD and industry concerns.

The farming community is up in arms after seeing leaked e-mails of a response from Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen’s chief of staff to a request for engagement on South Africa’s foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination strategy by a private-sector group.

While Steenhuisen apologised for the e-mail and said it was in bad taste, many say his response lacks remorse and authenticity.

Department’s conduct questioned

Others questioned how many other e-mails there have been in the same bad taste and questioned the department’s response to FMD.

Chief of staff Jana le Roux’s leaked e-mails, forwarded with the message, “attached just received for some amusement”, had many calling for her head.

Steenhuisen reacted on his X account, saying: “The e-mail was in bad taste, and I have requested the person concerned to apologise to the respective parties. We must continue to show mutual respect and always act in good faith. Because it is only through collaboration we can overcome major obstacles in the sector,” he said.

Oops! This is how seriously Steenhuisen and team mean their assurances that 'the door is always open to farmers'. A request from the farmer organisation FMDResponse SA to co-operate more closerly with the department – inadvertently copied back to the senders. Steenhuisen must… pic.twitter.com/gKLZ7ajSBq June 8, 2026

‘Deep-rooted and reprehensible contempt’

Freedom Front Plus agriculture spokesperson Wynand Boshoff has demanded an investigation into the e-mail written by the chief of staff.

“The e-mail from minister of agriculture’s chief of staff, Jana le Roux, which is currently circulating on social media, is addressed to the director-general and deputy director-general of agriculture. The e-mail contains a request from an agricultural group for engagement on the department of agriculture’s vaccination strategy for FMD,” he said.

“On the face of it, the e-mail was sent to the director-general of agriculture Mooketsa Ramasodi and relevant deputy director-general Dipepeneneng Serage, with the remark: ‘Attached just received for some amusement. If this e-mail is authentic, it confirms the general impression Minister Steenhuisen, his department are not taking the agricultural sector’s input regarding the crisis seriously. It demonstrates deep-rooted and reprehensible contempt,” Boshoff said.

I note an email originating from a ministry staff member.



The email was in bad taste and I have requested the person concerned to apologise to the respective parties.



We must continue to show mutual respect and always act in good faith.



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He added the party demanded a probe into the e-mail and, if found to be true, that action would be taken against the official in question.

“FDM disease is anything but a joke. It is a disaster of enormous proportions.”