Chelsea face tough Champions League test against Bayern

Bayern Munich and Chelsea will renew their Uefa Champions League rivalry on Wednesday evening when they two teams meet at the Allianz Arena in their first game of this season’s group stages.

Both sides have had their successes against each other over the years. Chelsea’s most famous win over Bayern undoubtedly came in the 2012 Champions League final, when the Roberto Di Matteo’s Blues won on penalties in Munich to with the competition for the first time.

It is Bayern, however, who have had the better of Chelsea in their more recent meetings. In the 2019/20 Champions League, the German giants battered the Blues 7-1 on aggregate in the last 16, going on to win the trophy with a 1-0 win over PSG in the final.

Chelsea won the Champions League the following season under Thomas Tuchel, but have suffered some leaner times since. The Blues are returning to the Champions League after missing out on the competition entirely for the past two seasons.

Enzo Maresca did a good job in his first season in charge of getting Chelsea back into the competition by finishing fourth in the English Premier League, as well as winning the Uefa Europa Conference League and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Bayern have lost four times in the Champions League quarterfinals and once in the semifinals since that 2020 triumph.

Vincent Kompany’s side did win the Bundesliga last season, but were knocked out in the last eight of the Champions League by Inter Milan.

There is a Premier League feel to Bayern’s attack, with striker Harry Kane leading the line, and former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise also in the mix. Bayern also signed Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day and Uefa rules mean he can play against his parent club in Wednesday’s game.

Chelsea have not lost yet this season, but have also suffered disappointing draws at home to Crystal Palace and away to Brentford. Maresca’s side will need to come up with a similar performance on Wednesday to that which destroyed PSG In the Fifa Club World Cup final.

Bayern, however, are heavy favourites to win this match, with Betway having them at 1.71 to emerge victorious, as opposed to Chelsea’s 4.20. A draw is also priced at 4.20.

