Chelsea’s Palmer blames ‘lack of concentration’ for Bayern defeat

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer lamented his side’s loss of focus in Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Club World Cup holders returned to the Champions League after a two-year absence, but were outgunned by the home side at the Allianz Arena.

Michael Olise pressured Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah into an early own goal and England captain Harry Kane scored a penalty shortly after.

Palmer pulled a goal back immediately, finishing off an excellent team move, but Kane pounced on a defensive error from Malo Gusto to complete a double and secure an opening win for Bayern.

“It was frustrating. I feel like we deserved more,” Palmer told TNT Sports.

“We started well. We had early chances to score. But when you make mistakes at the highest level it’s hard to come back…

“We’ve shown we can compete with one of the best teams in the competition.

“It’s a good learning curve. To be back in the competition is nice. We need to kick on from here.”

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca told reporters his side would improve from the defeat.

“You cannot commit mistakes in the way we have done, but I told the players it’s a game where we can learn a lot and build something special from this defeat.

“In terms of experience, between them and us there’s a huge difference. But even with that, we showed we can compete right away in this stadium.”

Chelsea’s next match in the Champions League is at home against Benfica, who look set to be coached by former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Maresca said he looked forward to Mourinho’s potential return to Stamford Bridge, calling Mourinho “a legend, not just of the club, but of the game”.