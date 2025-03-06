Chiefs, Arsenal and Lions tipped to win this weekend

These are three of the big matches sports fans can look forward to this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs are away to Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup, in Gqeberha, this weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

What a weekend of action awaits sports fans. There’s plenty to get everyone excited, but this week we’ll be focusing on two big football games and the only URC match of the weekend. Here then are our predictions.

Stellenbosch v Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest for the Nedbank Cup continues on Saturday when they take on Stellenbosch FC in the quarterfinals at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The game is being played in the Eastern Cape despite being Stellenbosch’s home game. This has disappointed the Cape Winelands side, who had hoped to play the match at Athlone Stadium.

Chiefs and Stellenbosch are both coming off 1-0 wins in midweek. Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi beat Magesi FC 1-0 at home while Steve Barker’s Stellies picked up a 1-0 win at Marumo Gallants.

Nabi’s Chiefs have done a home-and-away double over Stellies in the Betway Premiership this season, winning 1-0 at Athlone Stadium and 2-1 at FNB Stadium.

Prediction: Stellies 1 Chiefs 2

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United’s miserable season continued last weekend when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham, ending their hopes of defending the trophy they won last season.

Ruben Amorim’s side host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday in the English Premier League. United are currently 14th in the table, some 21 points behind second placed Arsenal.

United did knock the Gunners out of the FA Cup in the third round on penalties, but Arsenal comfortably beat them 2-0 at home in the league in December.

Prediction: United 0 Arsenal 3

Rugby

Sharks v Lions

For the second time in as many weeks, the team clash in the United Rugby Championship, but this time they meet in Durban on Saturday.

In last weekend’s meeting in Joburg it was the Lions who came out on top, comfortably beating the Springbok-laden side 38-14 and with six tries to two.

The Sharks will be hurting so expect a big response. A win for the Lions will see them enter the top eight and possibly move into sixth spot on the points table.

Prediction: Lions to win