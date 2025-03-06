Focus on upcoming games, Riveiro tells Pirates players

“It’s still a long way to go,” said Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has advised to not look at the log standings, but focus on winning the remaining games in the Betway Premiership.

The Buccaneers are currently second on the log, trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with 16 points, but they have four games in hand.



ALSO READ: Riveiro praises Pirates youngsters after Chippa victory

Sundowns have 55 points after 21 matches, while Pirates have 39 points after 17 games.

“It’s still a long way to go,” said Riveiro after his side’s 1-0 victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

“It’s difficult to know where you are when you have three, four or five games in hand. You want to be optimistic that you will collect all the points and then the gap is going to be different.

“The only thing we can do now is to focus on the next one. That’s what we try to do in the best of our capacity to just think that every game is an opportunity to dream, to do something big,” added Riveiro.

‘Pirates players mustn’t look at the log’

“That’s the way we are facing the games. We’re not, or at least, I personally don’t. I try to explain the same thing to my players, not to look at the log because the reality is still not there.



“It’s going to be there soon, hopefully in a few weeks. But right now it’s just 16 teams trying to fight for their position in the log, we are trying to find our own and focus on our own race,” concluded Riveiro.

Pirates’ next league game is against Stellenbosch FC away in the Mother City next Tuesday.



ALSO READ: Sundowns held to a draw by Arrows

But before that clash, the Buccaneers will face SuperSport United in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash in Polokwane on Saturday.