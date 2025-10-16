Clean sweep by the SA teams in the URC this weekend?

The Bulls and Stormers are away, while the Lions and Sharks are back at home this weekend.

It’s week four of the new season of the United Rugby Championship and there are a number of intriguing games to look forward to this weekend.

Among the South African teams, the Sharks and Lions need wins to get back on track, but the Bulls, too, will want to show that last week’s defeat to Ulster was just a poor day at the office.

The Stormers are flying high at the top of the points table and will want to continue on their winning run this weekend.

Here then is a look at the eight fixtures this weekend and who you should back, or take a risk on, if you’re keen on getting involved in the betting game.

There are three matches on Friday, with the Bulls’ outing against Irish side Connacht the big one from a South African perspective.

Johan Ackermann’s team are 1.77 favourites to win the game in Ireland, while Connacht are at 2.24.

It’s a tough one to call considering the form the Bulls showed last week, all the changes made to the team by Ackermann this week and the fact the Pretoria side are away from home.

Also Friday, Dragons (3.45) are long shots at home against Cardiff (1.39) and Edinburgh (1.26) are tipped to win at home against Benetton (4.40).

First up on Saturday are the Lions (1.20) against Scarlets (5.40) at Ellis Park and it’s no surprise the Joburg side are the favourites this time. Despite losing their first three matches of the competition, all overseas, they’re a different side at home and Scarlets are not a side to be feared.

The Sharks (1.23) are also favoured to win in Durban against Ulster (4.90), though this one could be far closer than the odds suggest.

Leinster (1.11), the defending champions, got back to winning ways in some style last weekend after a poor tour of South Africa, and are favourites at home against Munster (8.20) in the big Irish derby, while Glasgow Warriors (1.57) are tipped to win away from home against Ospreys (2.70).

In the final game of round four, the Stormers (1.17) take on Zebre (6.20) in Parma and are tipped to make it four wins in a row.

See Betway site for all other betting options.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.