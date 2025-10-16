Paul de Villiers’ star continues to rise with the Stormers: ‘It’s nice to be backed’

Paul de Villiers is thriving for the Stormers this season, after a breakout campaign after making his senior debut last season.

Exciting young loose forward talent Paul de Villiers has enjoyed a superb start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) season with the Stormers and is aiming to continue going from strength to strength as the season progresses.

The talented 22-year-old former Junior Springbok, who made is senior debut for the team last season, has played a key part in the Stormers’ unbeaten start to the current campaign.

After being in and out of the team last season after debuting, this season De Villiers has played in every match so far, starting in the wins over Leinster and Scarlets and playing off the bench in the win over Ospreys.

He will hope to be in the starting lineup once again in their second tour match against Zebre in Parma on Saturday, and look to continue contributing to the team’s defensive efforts.

“For any player it’s nice to be backed and get more game time. It’s the only way to grow and improve as a player,” said De Villiers during a Stormers press conference earlier this week.

“It’s the player’s responsibility to keep performing, but (I am happy) to be backed regularly as part of the team, even with rotation plans, and it’s great to be on the field, improving and contributing.

“For me, it’s just about continuing what I’m doing, applying pressure at the breakdown to give our defence some breathing space. It’s one of the areas we pride ourselves on … to make a turnover or slow down the ball, that’s what contributes to the team’s defensive effort.”

Fourie blow

A huge blow for the Stormers in their match against Scarlets over the past weekend was the loss of veteran loose forward Deon Fourie, with assistant coach Dawie Snyman saying that he would be undergoing surgery, which could put his career in jeopardy due to him being 39.

De Villiers lamented the loss of Fourie, saying that he had learnt plenty from the Springbok World Cup winner, and he would be missed.

“I feel really sorry for Deon. He obviously plays a big role in the team on and off the field. I always ask for his advice and that’s something I’m really going to miss,” said De Villiers.

With the Stormers still having a very strong crop of loose forwards it will be tough for De Villiers to constantly hold on to a starting berth, as has already been shown with his two starts and one bench appearance this season, but he admits he is prepared for that.

“I am ready for that challenge, whatever is needed from me. I think I enjoy the starting role more,” said De Villiers with a laugh.

“But I am up for anything. To be a part of the match 23 is the most important thing for me, and to stay there. Then whatever is needed from me, whether I start or come off the bench, to do it to the best of my ability.

“We have a bunch of very good loose forwards, so it is important for all of us to play the role that is needed for the team, and it’s good to have this kind of competition.”