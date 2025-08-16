Defending champion Dricus the underdog against challenger Chimaev

The South African MMA fighter is putting his middleweight title on the line for a third time this weekend.

Though he’s defended his UFC middleweight title twice already, South African MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is considered the underdog in his title fight against Russian Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago on Sunday morning (SA time).

Du Plessis and Chimaev will headline the UFC319 event at the United Centre where there are a number of other fights on the card, which should keep punters happy.

Du Plessis has lost twice in his career (23-2), while Chimaev is unbeaten (14-0) — perhaps the reason why Betway have made the Russian the favourite.

Chimaev is at 1.36 to win the fight, while Du Plessis is at 3.10.

There are suggestions though that should the fight go beyond the second round, Du Plessis will be favoured because Chimaev has rarely gone the distance in a championship fight, which consists of five five-minute rounds. Du Plessis has gone the distance in a number of his battles.

Betway is offering other options in betting, including whether the fight will go the distance, as well as the winning method, while there are odds available for all the fights on the card.

