‘I’m putting this man to sleep,’ vows Dricus ahead of Chimaev fight

The talking is done, it's now down to business for Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, for the UFC middleweight title.

All the prep work is done and the ingredients have come together nicely for a main course for the ages.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, steps into the octagon at the United Centre in Chicago at UFC319 in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time) to face undefeated Russian wrestler Khamzat Chimaev.

The weigh-in on Saturday morning provided just a small taste of what is to come as UFC president Dana White had to step between the two as they faced off for the final time.

Both fighters made weight for the most anticipated middleweight showdown in a long time with the champion weighing in just on the 185 pound limit, while the Russian stepped onto the scale at 183 pounds.

‘Beat this guy up’

“I am just going out to beat this guy up, he has just one day left (with the title), then he is going to be dead,” a fired up Chimaev told UFC commentator Joe Rogan after their face-off.

Du Plessis, who was greeted to his usual chants of boos by the packed United Centre crowd, echoed the Russian’s sentiments.

“Let’s see if they run out of steam as quick as last night,” Du Plessis said to the crowd, referring to the fans at the prefight press conference the day before, where the boos grew equally softer the more the champ spoke.

“He (Chimaev) is an absolute beast of an opponent, but I can tell you this, I am putting this man to sleep. Whether it be on the ground, or whether I knock him out, all of you (pointing to the crowd) will be cheering just like every other time.”

The entire main card is stacked with great fights, so if you want to be treated to a scrumptious appetiser before the main course, tune in from 4am Sunday morning (SA time).

For those only interested in the title fight, a safe bet would be to turn on your TV from about 6am to be dead sure not to miss any of the action.

UFC 319 main fight card:

Dricus du Plessis v Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Lerone Murphy v Aaron Pico (featherweight)

Geoff Neal v Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Jared Cannonier v Michael Page (middleweight)

Tim Elliott v Kai Asakura (flyweight)

The entire fight card will be screened live on SuperSport for South African audiences starting with the prelim card from 2am Sunday morning on DStv Grandstand and Action.