English Premier League odds on a roller-coaster ride

Champs blow out to 10.90.

There’s nothing predictable about the English Premier League – which makes it such an intriguing wagering market.

Just 11 game-weeks ago, Liverpool were firm favourites to defend their 2024/25 championship – at 2.65 with Betway. After last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City – a match billed as a six-pointer between two genuine title contenders – the Reds have blown right out to 10.90.

There are 27 more games to play before the season ends in May next year and rational football followers might expect talent-packed Liverpool to shake off the current form slump and renew their challenge.

What probably influenced punters and bookmakers to fling Liverpool to the high winds was the scoreline and a spectacular fall from third to eighth on the log that followed.

Log leaders Arsenal still also top the betting boards at a very short 1.62 – even after being held 2-2 by newly promoted Sunderland at the weekend.

Manchester City are second favourites to win the league at 3.25, then Liverpool at 10.90, then Chelsea at 21.40 and Manchester United at 41.00.

Amazingly, sixth on the list are Sunderland at 195.00 after a dream early season run that has seen them soar to fourth place over the international break.

Tottenham Hotspur can be had at 240.00 and Brighton at 280.00.

Longest shots to be champions are Wolves, West Ham, Burnley, Leeds and Nottingham Forest – at 1,000.00.

Wolves are 1.12 to be relegated, with Burnley (1.28), West Ham (2.20) and Leeds (2.65) next.

Hilariously, Man City, second favourites to win the league, are midway on the relegation boards at just 21.20 – to Arsenal’s 1,000.00 and Liverpool’s 750.00.

This is probably the result of some crazy person or persons having wild, large punts on the mighty Citizens to come a cropper and odds layers dutifully keeping their books balanced.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.