PODCAST: Making sense of historic Changan Hunter REEV bakkie

It has a 2.0-litre turbo engine, but that is not used for powering the wheels.

The Changan Hunter REEV was last month introduced locally as a new energy bakkie featuring a history-making powertrain that is guaranteed to confuse the motoring public even further.

This Hunter is the world’s first bakkie to powered by range-extending electric vehicle (REEV) technology, which is different from other new energy cars.

The Leapmotor C10 rolled out shortly before the Hunter last month, just pipped the bakkie as South Africa’s first REEV.

Changan Hunter REEV makes Pitstop

In this week episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we try and explain how the Hunter’s powertrain works. And try and understand how petrol powered machinery is returning to a world that was completely heel-bent on all-electric technology not that long ago.

What sets the REEV apart from traditional hybrid or plug-in hybrid is that its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine does not power the wheels. Its job is to act as a generator for the 32.2kWh battery which is hooked up to two electric motors. These have a combined output of 200kW of power and 470Nm of torque which is sent to all four wheels.

The Hunter REEV has a claimed electric range of 131km before the generator starts charging the battery.

Futuristic styling

Like the diesel-powered Changan Hunter, the REEV is the production sibling of the Peugeot Landtrek. But is features much more up-to-date styling than the garden variety bakkie. And a completely different interior.

It features a 12.3-inch infotainment display and 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster along with other surround view camera and dual-zone aircon. A comprehensive set of driver assist systems also comes standard.

It has been introduced at a price of R799 900. This includes a five-year/100 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km maintenance plan as standard.