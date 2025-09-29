Betway Best Bets

English Premiership: Everton or West Ham?

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

29 September 2025

Punters can also look forward to some Champions League action later in the week.

David Moyes

Everton manager David Moyes will be hoping for a third win in the Premiership this season. Picture: Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There’s only one game in the English Premiership on Monday, but it promises to be an exciting one when Everton host West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Both teams have struggled to get going this season, with Everton having won two out of five games, while the Hammers are one from five.

Everton are in 12th place on the log, while West Ham are 19th … it is thus no surprise the hosts on Monday are the hot favourites to win.

They’re at 1.67 while West Ham are at 5.40 … where the good money is. A draw is at 4.00.

Later on this week attention will turn to the Champions League where the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs will be in action.

Liverpool (1.59) are in action on Tuesday against Galatasaray (4.90), with a draw at 4.90. The match takes place at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Premier League (EPL)

