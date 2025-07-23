Betway Best Bets

Expect more fireworks in fourth Test between England and India

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

23 July 2025

The hosts lead the five-match series 2-1 after three enthralling matches up to now.

The ongoing England Test series against visitors India has been riveting stuff and the good news is there are still two matches to go in the five-match series.

As things stand, England lead the way 2-1 after three enthralling battles up to now.

There’s been plenty to discuss and digest and one’s got to wonder what next is in store in this series.

The action from Wednesday in the fourth Test comes to you from Old Trafford in Manchester and it promises to be quality viewing once again.

There’s really not all that much separating these teams. Betway though have made the hosts, England, the favourites to win the Test, and thus the series, at 1.90, while the better option to make a few bucks is to back India, who’re at 2.95 for the win.

A draw is at 4.80, but is unlikely considering what we’ve seen from the teams up to now but if poor weather comes into it, you just never know.

There are of course a number of other bets to wager a few bucks on if you’re keen.

The action gets underway around midday on Wednesday.

