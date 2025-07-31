Betway Best Bets

England or India — who’ll take the fifth Test?

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

31 July 2025

The home team lead the series 2-1 after four pulsating matches up to now.

Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during a net session at the Oval this week, ahead of the fifth Test against England. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

What a series we have seen between England and India. And the fifth and final Test starting at the Oval on Thursday should be another cracking game.

England are 2-1 up in the series, so there’s still plenty on the line in the coming days.

And what a build-up it has been to the start on Thursday. There has been all sorts of talk about how the fourth Test ended, with a good number of verbals thrown around between the players, while there have been a few issues with certain players getting a little heated with the groundsman at the Oval.

On top of all this, England captain Ben Stokes will not play the fifth Test because of a minor injury and the Test will also serve as a farewell tribute to the late England batter Graham Thorpe, who took his own life last year after suffering from depression and anxiety.

“A Day for Thorpey” will be held on Friday in support of mental health charity Mind on what would have been the batter’s 56th birthday.

It’s all set up then to be an intriguing few days.

England are the favourites, according to Betway, at 2.55 for the win, while India are at 3.45 for the win — something they must achieve if they’re to square the series. A draw is at 2.55.

These Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

England cricket team India cricket team

