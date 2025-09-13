Feast of World Pool racing action in UK and Ireland

Aiden O’Brien horses dominate Group 1 betting.

The racing talent of a horse has no bearing on how much you’re likely to win by backing it. Donkeys do get lucky and bring rewards for grateful supporters.

Nonetheless, serious horse players prefer to concentrate on high-quality races. The better the horse the more consistent its form.

This weekend, the racing world’s focus is on the UK and Ireland, which host a feast of elite action.

The headline is the Irish Champions Festival on Saturday and Sunday, at two venues – Leopardstown and the Curragh – with five Group 1 contests and World Pool status ensuring massive international tote aggregates.

At Doncaster in England, the venerable St Leger, the final Classic of the season, is run.

Aiden O’Brien, the world’s leading trainer, is usually a factor when it comes to big meetings, but this time horses completely dominate almost all pre-race deliberations. Sheer weight of brilliant runners should ensure him a successful weekend. But he isn’t infallible.

In the English St Leger, O’Brien sends out four of the eight, including the two main contenders, Scandinavia (2.40) and Lambourn (4.00), who make an interesting contrast.

The former is fast improving in the staying ranks and won the Goodwood Cup last month, proving his two-mile capability. The latter won the Epsom Derby and the Irish Derby but disappointed recently and steps up in trip.

Racing Post tips Lambourn, while Furthur at 12.00 is a suggestion for anyone looking for an upset.

O’Brien’s Delacroix is 2.00 favourite for the Irish Champion Stakes following his stirring Eclipse win, but some shrewd tipsters side with 6.50 shot Zahrann, trained by former jockey Johnny Murtagh.

Racing Post tips for Group 1s at the Curragh on Sunday:

Moyglare Stud Stakes: Composing (2.75) to beat Venetian Sun (2.10)

Flying Five Stakes: Bucanero Fuerte (8.00) to beat favourite Asfoora (3.75), with Whistlejacket (12.00) a longshot.

Vincent O’Brien National Stakes: Gstaad (1.90)

Irish St Leger: Al Riffa (3.50) to beat Illinois (3.25)