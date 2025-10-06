Feed off the fine form of jockey Luke Ferraris in Hong Kong

Ferraris has six bookings at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Nothing succeeds like success, goes the saying, and nowhere does it ring truer than in Hong Kong – especially in horse racing.

Find some success at Sha Tin or Happy Valley racecourses and people will beat a path to your door to offer you more glory.

The best jockeys there get the pick of the rides, because they have a lot of winners, because they have the pick of rides…

There’s no roll like the Hong Kong roll, with a combination of superstition and fervent belief in lucky streaks driving demand for the services of certain riders, and South African expat jockey Luke Ferraris might be about to go on such a roll.

Hat-trick at Sha Tin

The former SA champion apprentice booted home three winners at the weekend – one of his best returns since moving to the Chinese enclave a few years back.

He’s entered the top four of the jockeys’ championship – which gets him a mugshot on top of the online log and closer attention from owners, trainers and punters in the racing-mad city.

What’s more, he landed his treble at Sha Tin on Saturday at odds of 4,522.00!

Ferraris won Race 1 with Yoda’s Choice for trainer PC Ng at odds of 7.00. In Race 2 it was Decrelot for David Hayes at 36.00 and Race 3 another longshot for Hayes, Precision Goal at 16.00.

On Wednesday at Happy Valley, he has six bookings; three with lively winning chances. But even the outsiders are worth a glance, given the lad’s recent record of upsetting applecarts.

Approximate early odds

Race 2: 6 Sentanta (Mark Newnham) 13.00

Race 4: 8 Fortune Star (Newnham) 2.00

Race 5: 5 Harmony Fire (Doug Whyte) 10.00

Race 7: 5 Ace Power (Whyte) 5.00

Race 8: 3 Young Emperor (David Eustace) 25.00

Race 9: 6 Sports Legend (Eustace) 3.00