Daryz: Born to run – and win the Arc

Aga Khan’s thoroughbred breeding conjured up magic at the weekend.

Daryz was born to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, said Princess Zahra Aga Khan, after the colt triumphed in Europe’s most prestigious race on Sunday.

This wasn’t hyperbolic use of a common phrase. Daryz’s breeding was carefully planned over decades with one thing in mind: getting a horse first past the post at Longchamp racecourse in the Arc.

Princess Zahra’s father, Aga Khan IV, who died in February, was a fanatical thoroughbred breeder and conceived the mating of Daryz’s parents three years ago – the latest in his long line of arranged matings with the first weekend of October in mind.

A well-quoted phrase in the stud world is “breed the best to the best – and hope for the best”. With that in mind, the Aga Khan sent his mare Daryakana to be covered by Sea The Stars, who had won the Arc in 2009.

It did no harm that the mother of Sea The Stars, Urban Sea, had herself won the Arc in 1993 – or that another of Urban Sea’s offspring, Galileo, was one of the greatest stallions of all time.

“On both sides, sire and dam, they were Group 1 winners at the distance, so he was born to get 2400m and I think it showed,” explained the princess.

Stamina and strength

It was plain to millions watching around the world that stamina and strength pedigree were keys to the 104th Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Daryz stayed on strongly to catch flying filly Minnie Hauk, the favourite, in the last strides of the race. The duo finished six lengths clear of the rest of the much-vaunted field.

It was a record eighth Arc title for the Aga Khan’s family, the first going to his grandfather in 1948 with Migoli and his last one coming his way in 2008 with Zarkava.

Interestingly, Zarkava was ridden by a young Christophe Soumillon, who this time partnered plucky, unlucky, runner-up Minne Hauk for Irish maestro Aiden O’Brien.

Soumillon, who also rode Dalakhani to victory in the Aga Khan’s famous green and red colours in 2003, must have thought he’d stolen a march on all his rivals heading into the final furlong. But Mickaël Barzalona and Daryz emerged from the pack and were relentless in their pursuit – in an amazing scene of driving rain, sunshine and a roaring capacity crowd.

‘No excuses’

It was a first Arc success for both Barzalona and trainer Francis-Henri Graffard. The latter has enjoyed an outstanding season – also landing the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July with the gelding Calandagan.

“No excuses,” Soumillon said. “When I felt Mickaël coming in the last 200, I kept a little back for the end and we went together, but his horse has a strong dash and he loves the ground. If you take him out, she would have been one of the most impressive Arc-winning fillies, but that’s racing.”

The princess, the fourth generation of her family to welcome back an Arc winner said: “This is the pinnacle for a breeder. My dad was always so over the moon to win an Arc, and now I know what it felt like.”