Ferrari: fastest in the pits

Famous marque can change a set of tyres in two secs.

Ferrari’s legion of Formula 1 fans will be pleased to hear the famous marque is likely to win Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix – in the “Fastest Pit Stop” category.

Betway has Ferrari at 1.61 to execute the fastest pit stop on either of their two cars, driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull Racing, the team of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, are next in the odds at 4.00, with runaway 2025 constructor championship leaders McLaren at 6.50.

Ferrari haven’t always been the fastest in the pits, but in 2025 they’ve upped their game, partly thanks to machine learning.

Leclerc’s car had its tyres changed in two minutes flat at the Saudi and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix, and 2.04 in Monaco.

The fastest stop on record was posted by McLaren, who achieved a time of 1.80 seconds at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix. The previous record was held by Red Bull.

Alessandro Fusaro, the No 1 mechanic for Ferrari’s Formula 1 team, is the man behind the new Ferrari dominance. He has a tattoo of Guido, the tyre-changing forklift from Pixar’s movie Cars, a character who is a passionate Ferrari fan and a pit crew member in the film.

Meanwhile, on the actual track, will it be McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who’ll come out on top or perhaps Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton or George Russell?

As always, Betway have a multitude of bet options – from the number of safety cars deployed, to the chance of a red flag, to first retirements.