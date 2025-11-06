France, Boks clash is the highlight of a weekend full of Test rugby

New Zealand, the Wallabies, Argentina and Fiji are all in action up north this weekend.

France hosting the Springboks in Paris late Saturday night (10pm) is the headline feature of a Saturday packed with international Test rugby all over Europe.

It will be the first meeting between the nations since the Boks’ thrilling one-point win at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, in France, two years ago.

The Boks would go on to win the World Cup for the second straight time, after also triumphing in 2019, in Japan.

The Boks kicked off their five-match tour of Europe this month with a comfortable win against Japan in London last week, but this will be a far sterner test for the world champions.

And, Betway doesn’t think there’s too much separating the teams either, though the Boks are slight favourites at 1.88 for the win, while France are 2.09. A draw is 25.00.

There are a number of other matches for punters to keep an eye on, some with better value, but more risk.

Kicking things off this weekend is the clash between hosts Ireland and Japan early on Saturday, with Ireland the favourites at 1.00, while Japan are 28.00, and a draw 50.00.

Scotland and the All Blacks clash at Murrayfield, with the New Zealanders having travelled east from the USA where they played against Ireland last weekend. The hosts are at 3.35 for the win, not too bad, while New Zealand are 1.40. A draw is 28.00.

England (1.04) are overwhelming favourites against Fiji (14.00) with a draw at 50.00 while Italy (5.00) aren’t given much chance of upsetting the Wallabies (1.22) though you never know. A draw is 30.00.

There’s also a game on Sunday, between Wales (5.80) and Argentina (1.19), with a draw at 30.00.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.