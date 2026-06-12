Rassie’s three key objectives from Barbarians, Zimbabwe games

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus wants game time for his older players and exposure for the younger contingent in his squad.

The Springboks will be out to tick three boxes come next weekend’s unofficial Test against the Barbarians and SA ‘A’ match against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus’ 53-player training camp for these games is missing several regulars, as well as numerous fringe players, in addition to the entire Bulls squad, who are set to play their URC final against Leinster the day before.

Erasmus said concerns over the growing injury list were unwarranted, as there was more than enough depth with young and fringe players coming through, and most regular Springboks were expected to return from injury soon.

In fact, he said he and his assistant coaches were struggling to find game time for some players this season.

What Rassie wants

The teams for these two games have already been selected, with objectives around preparation for the opening Nations Championship clash against England at Ellis Park on 4 July and creating depth for next year’s World Cup.

“The first thing is to get some game time into the guys who haven’t played in a long while,” Erasmus said.

“It’s a cliché to say we focus on us but it would be to get some individual targets for certain players who just came back, or a young player who must get some knowledge of and handle the pride.”

He said that as usual, the Springboks had “no idea” what strategy the invitational Barbarians would employ, and they were likewise in the dark about Zimbabwe. That made focusing on themselves all the easier.

“It will be nice game time, some guys getting comfortable in the set-up, feeling safe.”

Springboks build depth, test player understanding

This second objective of acclimatising young players, including Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton, six other U20 players, and a handful of other uncapped youngsters, was aimed at building depth ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“We have a pretty good idea which players we can take [to the World Cup], which players we have to put game time into.

“Winning will always stay the most important thing. But definitely with some matches, we have to get more game time into some guys… for if we need them at the World Cup.”

Erasmus’ third objective was to see who in the expanded group was able to follow the game plan set out by the national coaches.

“Thirdly, we go play the way we are trying to train… do they understand or not.

“Do we really think we have a bunch of youngsters who came through who are well-drilled professional guys who understand what rugby is about? It is now for them to transfer that into a match.

“If we get that out of that game, we will be set for a good start in the Nations Championship.”

He said they would pick their best possible team to face England.