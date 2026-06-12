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Boks planning ahead, but Rassie says they’ve learned a lot from Tony Brown

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

12 June 2026

09:39 am

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Erasmus again dismissed talk around the former All Blacks flyhalf signing for NZ Rugby being unsettling for the world champions.

Tony Brown

Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown will be joining the All Blacks after next year’s World Cup. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

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Despite confirming plans for life after Tony Brown, Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks still have plenty to learn from the attack guru.

The 51-year-old will join the All Blacks coaching team after the 2027 World Cup having signed a two-year contract with NZ Rugby.

Speaking at the Springbok training camp on Thursday, Erasmus said: “We already have guys in mind who we want to get in when Tony leaves, but we still want to learn so much from Tony over the next two years.”

Erasmus again dismissed talk around the former All Blacks flyhalf signing for NZ Rugby being unsettling for the back-to-back world champions.

“People want to judge Tony for going back to New Zealand but we are so happy for him,” Erasmus said.

“You are going back home, you are going to coach the All Blacks, you were yourself an All Black and played for them … you cannot be angry at the guy for that.”

Open and honest communication

Erasmus said Brown had always been upfront about his ambition to return home and that “he also speaks to the players openly about it”.

“Tony played with me at the Stormers and I coached him there,” he added.

“We coached against Tony when we had that long maul [against Japan in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final]. Tony and I come a very long way and we are very good friends.

“We are so happy we have had him for two years and this is only the half of his contract.”

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This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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