Greek and Scottish giants clash in Champions League

There are some famous teams involved in what is the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Rangers’ Findlay Curtis celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal against Panathinaikos at Ibrox. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

There is really no such thing as a football black hole these days, a void in the calendar where no football at all is played.

This week, however, is about as close as you can get. There is no Fifa Club World Cup, no Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, no Women’s European Championship. None of the major leagues in Europe have kicked off, and neither has the season over here in South Africa.

This weekend, the Premier Soccer League season will get underway, with the MTN8 quarterfinals.

This week, however, we are basically left with the early stages of Uefa Champions League qualifying and some pre-season friendlies.

Glasgow Rangers taking on Panathinaikos looks the most high profile, the Scottish giants heading for Athens on Wednesday with a 2-0 win from the first leg.

Panathinaikos are one of the biggest teams in Greece, and reached the final of the Champions League in 1971, losing 2-0 to Ajax Amsterdam.

After finishing second in the Greek Super League last season, Panathinaikos qualified for the Champions League, and will be determined to turn the match around against Rangers in front of a passionate home crowd at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Rangers, however, will feel they can hold on to a lead they gained in the first leg at Ibrox through goals from Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama.

Rangers have finished second to city rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premier League for the last four seasons.

The Glasgow giants also had a strong team in the early 1970s, when they won the European Cup Winners Cup, beating Dynamo Moscow 3-2 in the 1972 final.

According to the latest Betway odds, it is Panathinaikos who are favourites to win Wednesday’s home leg at 1.83. A draw is priced at 3.95, with Rangers at 4.00.

It is Rangers, however, who are the favourites to qualify for the next round, priced at 1.24 to Panathinaikos’ 3.95.

