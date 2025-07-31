World Ranger Day: Guarding the wild comes at a deadly cost — life behind the badge

World Ranger Day marks global celebration of rangers’ dedication to conservation.

World Ranger Day is celebrated on 31 July every year, commemorating rangers killed or injured in the line of duty. It also celebrates the work rangers do to protect the world’s natural and cultural heritage.

Rangers powering transformative conservation

The theme for this year, “Rangers Powering Transformative Conservation”, highlights the important role rangers play in delivering global targets such as the Sustainable Development Goals and niche conservation targets, including the Global Biodiversity Framework Target 3, which seeks to successfully protect 30% of the planet by 2030.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George will lead the 2025 World Ranger Day commemoration at Table Mountain Park, hosted by the South African National Parks (SanParks).

ALSO READ: Oscar-nominated ‘The Last Ranger’ highlights endangered rhinos and South Africa’s poaching crisis

Frontline heroes

Rangers put their lives on the line to lead the protection of our planet’s natural resources. They often combine traditional knowledge with modern technology to revolutionise how the planet is protected.

The risks rangers face remain deeply sobering. In the past year, homicide was the leading cause of death globally; 49 people were killed while working in crisis zones or confronting poaching and armed militia. 32 lost their lives to animal attacks, 21 to vehicle accidents, 36 to occupational incidents, and 37 to illness while on duty.

A typical day in a ranger’s life on duty usually includes patrolling grounds to ensure there are no poachers in the vicinity. In most instances, they cover more than 5km on foot and by horse daily.

Poachers are not the only danger; they also encounter animals that tend to attack.