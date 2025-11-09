Home comforts could decide City v Liverpool

Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to edge out Liverpool.

Liverpool will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with second place in the English Premier League up for grabs.

Arsenal’s draw with Sunderland on Saturday has also given the pair an opportunity to put some serious pressure on the Gunners at the top of the table.

A win for City would move Pep Guardiola’s side within four points of Arsenal, while Liverpool can move to within five, with either victor also getting a hefty boost of confidence heading into the international break.

Reigning champions Liverpool have stemmed the tide somewhat after a not insignificant collapse saw them lose four Premier League matches on the bounce. A solid 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend was followed by a 1-0 Champions League success against Real Madrid in midweek.

City thumped Borussia Dortmund 4-1 at the Etihad this week, on the back of a convincing 3-1 home Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Guardiola’s side have home advantage on Sunday, which is significant.

Liverpool won 2-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League last season en route to taking the title off City. Mohamed Salah and Dominic Szoboszlai both scored in the first half at the Etihad.

The Reds, however, have not won consecutive away league games against City since they won three in a row way back between 1987 and 1991.

City’s home record has been very good this season, with the exception of a 2-0 loss at home to Tottenham. And in Erling Haaland they have a goalscorer in absolutely prime form, with 18 goals in 14 matches in all competitions this season.

Salah has not been at his usual best this season, but the signs of recovery have been there in the last week or so. This can be said for the whole Liverpool side, with captain Virgil Van Dijk also back to his imperious best in defence.

City are favourites to win according to Betway’s latest odds, at 1.97 to Liverpool’s 3.60, with a draw at 4.10.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.