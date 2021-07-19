Stanton Street looks the right route to take at Greyville

Mike Moon

Stanton Street in the eighth and last race could come to the rescue of punters on Monday, when racing resumes on the Greyville Polytrack.

The rest of the programme is tricky, to put it mildly, and exotic-bets players will be forced to go wide in their permutations. That’s not to say Stanton Street is a shoo-in for the MR66 Handicap over 1000m, but the four-year-old does stand out as the “most likely” runner on the card.

The son of Querari took a bit of time to mature and find competitive form for trainer Gavin van Zyl, but he is now in the groove and showing an enthusiasm for his task. He won his maiden over this track and distance in February and was later tried over 1400m but ran out of puff after racing prominently.

A 1200m effort next time once again saw him up with the pace before being outmuscled by the powerful What A Blast in the closing metres. Back over the minimum trip, with regular pilot Warren Kennedy at the reins from No 2 starting stall, Stanton Street ticks many boxes.

The aforementioned What A Blast is also a runner on Monday, in Race 2, an MR63 Handicap. Having won over 1200m last time, the 1800m test here might seem a stretch.

However, the five-year-old son of Visionaire has run creditably over trips beyond a mile, finishing runner-up over 1700m as recently as December 2020, and seems to be a versatile horse.

This is his peak run after a two-month break, which appears to have freshened him up nicely for trainer Dennis Bosch. Top jockey Richard Fourie jumps from a handy No 5 gate.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

4 Maxine Du Monde, 3 Bijoux, 8 Ballygood, 2 Sadiki

Race 2:

5 What A Blast, 1 Perfectly Putt, 11 King’s Cove, 8 Fever

Race 3:

6 Wintertime, 9 Smart William, 5 Parallax, 8 Rocky Coast

Race 4:

10 Panna Cotta, 5 Ingakara, 11 Flying First Class, 1 Que For You

Race 5:

3 Let’s Not Linger, 1 Someone Exciting, 8 Kildonan Bay, 9 Foxy Lady

Race 6:

11 Coup De Tete, 4 Philispiel, 5 Love The View, 9 Superior Leader

Race 7:

11 Star Choice, 12 Rachel, 10 Matadora’s Parade, 9 Maria Corolina

Race 8:

2 Stanton Street, 8 Mind Set, 9m Noemi, 3 Life Goes On

Pick 6:

3,5,6,8,9 x 1,3,5,10,11 x 1,3,8 x 4,5,9,11 x 10,11,12 x 2 (R900)

PA:

1,5 x 6,9 x 5,10 x 1,3 x 11 x 11,12 x 2 (R32)