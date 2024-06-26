From gates to glory: The tale of jockey silks at prestigious meets

The jockeys line up their horses in the starting stalls, tension is rising, the gates open and away they go… But which horse is which, who’s in the lead, and who’s trailing far from it? That’s the question that racing enthusiasts asked themselves at English meets in the 1800s, and consequently, jockeys have ridden in colourful clobber ever since.

At high-profile meets like the Hollywood Bets Durban July, it’s not just the fashion trackside that catches the eyes of spectators, racing enthusiasts and casual outings, but the silks that the jockeys don. Throughout the day, it becomes easy to identify owners and stable mates across the day’s racing programme.

Jockey Silks: Symbolizing heritage and pride

What started out as a practical means to tell competitors apart has become a statement of ownership, stable identity, and a symbol of heritage and pride. This colourful and recognisable attire is called Silks, after the silk or satin fabric that it’s usually sewn from. Silks are designed to be lightweight and comfortable to allow jockeys to move freely during races and, of course, not to add too much weight to what the horse is carrying. Most are handmade, including the designs on the helmets, a tradition that continues until this day.

Each racehorse owner’s silks are of a unique design, often incorporating specific colours and patterns that hold personal, family or other significance. The designs can range from simple, solid colours to intricate patterns featuring stripes, stars, and checked patterns. To ensure exclusivity and avoid confusion, these designs must be registered with the Racing Association in South Africa. This ensures that no two owners have the same set of silks, with some outfits becoming iconic symbols associated with legendary horses and renowned owners. The Oppenheimer family’s design is an example of this, so too was that of notorious Steinhoff chief executive Markus Jooste, who was a significant player in racing years ago.

Beyond their practical function, silks can carry deep symbolic meaning. For owners, the colours represent their journeys and stories within the sport and for jockeys, donning these silks is a matter of pride, as they become the bearers of the owner’s team on the track. It’s no different, really, to a football or rugby franchise uniform. It represents, in ad-speak, a brand. In horse racing, not a team sport, it’s the symbol of the individual or individuals behind the ponies.

Celebrating horse racing: Where tradition meets thrill

Horse racing has many of these fine traditions and while it has always been considered a sport of kings and queens, nothing beats the thrill of galloping thoroughbreds down the track. It’s a celebration of a union between man and mammal, a relationship of trust and of working together for centuries, from ploughing fields to winning millions. Race days like the Hollywood Bets Durban July still hold true to this age-old homage while embracing modernity and near every other aspect of what makes a great day, truly great. Fashion, bubbles, a flutter on a bet, friends, business networking and, of course, the horses, their owners, jockeys, and the colours of the silks.

