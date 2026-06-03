Bryson Tiller and Swae Lee confirm Hollywoodbets Durban July performance [WATCH]

After weeks of speculation and lineup changes in South Africa, fans are eager for official artist confirmations.

With all the speculation and lineup changes, fans now rely on artists’ own videos to confirm who’s really coming. Swae Lee did just that.

He ended the rumours and confirmed he’ll perform at the first Ascots experience during the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The confirmation comes after months of excitement surrounding the luxury lifestyle event. It has quickly become one of the most talked-about attractions at South Africa’s biggest horse racing and fashion spectacle.

Set to take place on 4 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, The Ascots will bring together international music stars, local chart toppers, luxury hospitality and high fashion. This will create an exclusive experience unlike any other at the Durban July.

Gates are scheduled to open at 12pm, with performances beginning in the early afternoon. Festivities will continue late into the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for venue entry and security checks. Ample parking will be available on site, with both general and VIP parking zones clearly marked for ease of access.

Swae Lee will headline alongside Grammy-nominated R&B star Bryson Tiller, allowing fans to see two global music heavyweights on the same stage. The international lineup also includes acclaimed musician Masego, adding further star power to the event.

The announcement follows a recent behind-the-scenes reshuffle. Swae Lee stepped into the lineup after DJ Mustard was forced to withdraw because of scheduling and communication challenges. This left organisers scrambling to secure a suitable replacement.

Fortunately for fans, the replacement may have delivered an even bigger talking point.

Beyond the international acts, the event will showcase some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists. Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor are all scheduled to perform. This creates a diverse lineup that caters to a wide range of music tastes.

Guests can also expect curated DJ sets from Brian Henry, Akio and Asvnte throughout the day.

Taking over the southern lawns of the racecourse, The Ascots aims to blend music, fashion and premium hospitality. Together, these create one luxury destination.

From signature craft cocktails designed exclusively for the event to a series of private themed lounges, every detail offers guests a unique experience.

Throughout the day, fashion showcases by top South African designers will take place on bespoke runways. Meanwhile, interactive art installations and pop-up boutiques add to the excitement.

Organisers say the concept has been designed for guests seeking an elevated Durban July experience. This is an experience that can’t be found anywhere else.

Ticket packages range from R2 750 per person for The Gardens experience to premium hospitality offerings. The Ascot Terraces private lounge package is available at R10 000 per table of ten. It includes racecourse access, a complimentary champagne brunch and premium table service.

For those looking for the ultimate VIP treatment, exclusive Owners Sky Club tables are available for up to R150 000.