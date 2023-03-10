Horse racing best bets, Friday 10 March 2023

4Racing

FAIRVIEW

BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 3 PONDEROSA PINE – WIN

Gavin Lerena takes a rare trip to Port Elizabeth today to ride predominantly for Kelly Mitchley. The best of those rides appears to be Ponderosa Pine who has had one run for the stable since arriving from Mike de Kock. He ran third over 1400m, a distance a touch too short, and over 1800m today looks ready to notch up his first win in the Eastern Cape.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 4 SPLASH OF GREEN – EACHWAY

This is an interesting runner who will be having his first run for Gavin Smith. This will be the first time this filly will be tried over 1000m but if one looks at her Highveld form, she has to be a contender. Two runs back she finished third to Lady Of Power, winner of the Gauteng Fillies Guineas, over 1450m and she might just be needing a return to sprinting.

Smith has put blinkers on and the filly will be ridden by his son-in-law, JP van der Merwe.