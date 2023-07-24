Horse Racing Bets

24 Jul 2023
Horse racing best bets, Monday 24 July 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

Greyville Polytrack

Best Bet:

Race 4: National Dream to win.

With three wins over the course and distance (2000m), Alyson Wright’s Rafeef-gelding looks set to complete a hat-trick with Keagan de Mello in the saddle.

Value Bet:

Race 1: Swinger: Keenonkelly (5) x What Now My Gal (8).

Both runners have produced career best efforts last time out and with further improvement can be in the shake up.

Read more on these topics