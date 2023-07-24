Horse racing best bets, Monday 24 July 2023

By 4Racing

Greyville Polytrack

Best Bet:

Race 4: National Dream to win.

With three wins over the course and distance (2000m), Alyson Wright’s Rafeef-gelding looks set to complete a hat-trick with Keagan de Mello in the saddle.

Value Bet:

Race 1: Swinger: Keenonkelly (5) x What Now My Gal (8).

Both runners have produced career best efforts last time out and with further improvement can be in the shake up.