Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 25 July 2023

By 4Racing

Vaal

Best Bet:

Race 2: Wyzeact (16) to win.

Corne Spies’ charge was very unlucky not to win on debut and with any improvement should be right there.

Value Bet:

All to Come:

Race 3: Contra Fiscum (2) to Place

Race 5: Diesel’s Shadow (7) to Place

Race 6: Mini Coop (7) to Place

Race 7: Stratospheric (2) to Win

Race 8: Mamaquera (10) to Place

The fun part of an All to Come bet is that one can combine Win and Place options and choose which races to include.

Play any amount you like.