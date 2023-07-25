Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 25 July 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
Vaal
Best Bet:
Race 2: Wyzeact (16) to win.
Corne Spies’ charge was very unlucky not to win on debut and with any improvement should be right there.
Value Bet:
All to Come:
Race 3: Contra Fiscum (2) to Place
Race 5: Diesel’s Shadow (7) to Place
Race 6: Mini Coop (7) to Place
Race 7: Stratospheric (2) to Win
Race 8: Mamaquera (10) to Place
The fun part of an All to Come bet is that one can combine Win and Place options and choose which races to include.
Play any amount you like.