Horse racing best bets, Thursday 20 July 2023

VAAL CLASSIC
BEST BET
RACE 2 NO 7 SUPER AWESOME – WIN
Half the field of 10 are first-timers but there has not been betting support for any of them and as a result SUPER AWESOME looks difficult to beat.
VALUE BET
RACE 9 NO 3 BROSNAN – EACHWAY
BROSNAN won on debut for his new yard, Tony Peter, and followed up with a good second. He could resume winning ways in this event.