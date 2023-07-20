Horse racing best bets, Thursday 20 July 2023

By 4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL CLASSIC

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 7 SUPER AWESOME – WIN

Half the field of 10 are first-timers but there has not been betting support for any of them and as a result SUPER AWESOME looks difficult to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 3 BROSNAN – EACHWAY

BROSNAN won on debut for his new yard, Tony Peter, and followed up with a good second. He could resume winning ways in this event.