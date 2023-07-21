Horse racing best bets, Friday 21 July 2023

By 4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

FAIRVIEW POLYTRACK

BEST BET

RACE 2 NO 1 MEDITERANEANGODDES – WIN

This is a really tricky card but MEDITERANEANGODDES showed she is just as good on the Polytrack as she is in the turf and deserves a win for her last two performances.

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 8 DEMIGOD – EACHWAY

Another tough race but DEMIGOD has shown a liking for the Polytrack and can score. She has raced three times over the course and distance for a win, a second and a fourth and has S’manga Khumalo up.