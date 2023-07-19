A gem and a Pearl dazzling punters ahead of Gold Cup Day

By Mike Moon

Red-hot favourites in the two principal races on Gold Cup Day next weekend have got punters a little risk averse.

See It Again in the Champions Cup and Future Pearl in the Gold Cup have both firmed in ante-post betting in the 10 days since entries were announced, both edging in from 2-1 to 16-10.

This has seen most other runners in these two famous races drifting as the pencil men try to lure in wagers from Long-odds Larrys.

See It Again, an unlucky runner-up for trainer Michael Roberts in the Hollywoodbets Durban July at the beginning of the month, takes on a few of his July opponents and has them stone cold at the weight-for-age terms – though his July conquerer Winchester Mansion isn’t among them as he is probably resting on his laurels on a quiet farm somewhere.

See It Again won two Grade 1 races in his three-year-old age category before his valiant attempt under a notable burden in the July and, looked at from any perspective, 16-10 has to be a fair price.

The only other horse in the race attracting any real interest from bettors is Dave The King, Mike de Kock’s eager youngster who led for much of the way in the 2200m July before running out of puff and finishing sixth. He has shortened from a 7-1 first call to 9-2 and his connections are no doubt confident of a more composed showing over the Champions Cup 1800m.

Surprisingly, Trip Of Fortune, who clocked the fastest final 400m and ran on into seventh in the July, has drawn little money thus far and has eased from 4-1 to 5s and 6s.

Future Pearl

After facile victories in the first two legs of the unofficial “Golds triple crown”, Sean Tarry-trained Future Pearl sits in solitary splendour atop all bookmakers’ frames. The three-year-old demolished older opponents in the 3200m Gold Bowl at Turffontein in early May and in the 3000m Gold Vase at Greyville two months later.

In between those two races, he faltered in finishing unplaced at 28-10 in the 2400m Lonsdale Stirrup Cup at Greyville. But that looks increasingly like a form anomaly that can be ignored.

Interestingly, three of Future Pearl’s four career wins (in 13 races) have been on soft ground. And with inclement weather predicted in the coming days, Sunday 30 July might arrive with some cut in the Greyville turf.

De Kock’s Gold Cup hope Aragosta remains second favourite for the race, indicating a modicum of betting interest.

One entrant that has excited a flurry of money is Crimson King, winner of the Splashout 2200 on July day for big race-winning trainer Brett Crawford. The five-year-old raids out of Crawford’s Highveld satellite yard, which appears to have a magic elixir at the moment.

In 10 days, Crimson King has shortened from 12-1 to 7-1 – shades of the Winchester Mansion July betting coup.

Betting

Champions Cup

16-10 See It Again

9-2 Dave The King

5-1 Al Muthana, Trip Of Fortune, Princess Calla

15-2 Zapatillas, 9-1 Safe Passage

14-1 Pomp And Power, MK’s Pride, Rascallion,Second Base

25-1 and upwards the others

Gold Cup

16-10 Future Pearl

5-1 Aragosta

7-1 Crimson King

9-1 Shangani, One Way Traffic

11-1 Arumugan

14-1 Black Thorn

16-1 Nebraas, Rex Union, Fight Song

20-1 Runaway Song, Senso Unico, Master Redoute, Raieahallelujah, Sea Master

33-1 and upwards the others