Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 August 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

TURFFONTEIN INSIDE

BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 2 BLACK LIGHTENING – WIN

After two successive runner-up spots Fabian Habib’s charge looks ready to win. Gavin Lerena has been engaged to ride this gelding for the first time.

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 3 SUCCESSFUL SECRET – EACH-WAY

After a run of close-up place finishes, this gelding ran poorly last time but was reported to have had breathing problems. If that is sorted out Brett Webber’s charge will go close. Once again, Gavin Lerena has been engaged for the first time.