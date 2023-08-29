Horse Racing Bets August 29, 2023 | 11:43 am

Home » Best Bets » Horse Racing Bets

Avatar photo

By 4Racing

1 minute read

29 Aug 2023

11:43 am

Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 August 2023

By 4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

best bets

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

TURFFONTEIN INSIDE

BEST BET
RACE 5 NO 2 BLACK LIGHTENING – WIN
After two successive runner-up spots Fabian Habib’s charge looks ready to win. Gavin Lerena has been engaged to ride this gelding for the first time.

VALUE BET
RACE 9 NO 3 SUCCESSFUL SECRET – EACH-WAY
After a run of close-up place finishes, this gelding ran poorly last time but was reported to have had breathing problems. If that is sorted out Brett Webber’s charge will go close. Once again, Gavin Lerena has been engaged for the first time.

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe