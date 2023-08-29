Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 29 August 2023
Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.
Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips. Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
TURFFONTEIN INSIDE
BEST BET
RACE 5 NO 2 BLACK LIGHTENING – WIN
After two successive runner-up spots Fabian Habib’s charge looks ready to win. Gavin Lerena has been engaged to ride this gelding for the first time.
VALUE BET
RACE 9 NO 3 SUCCESSFUL SECRET – EACH-WAY
After a run of close-up place finishes, this gelding ran poorly last time but was reported to have had breathing problems. If that is sorted out Brett Webber’s charge will go close. Once again, Gavin Lerena has been engaged for the first time.
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android