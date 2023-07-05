Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 5 July 2023

By 4Racing

KENILWORTH

BEST BET

RACE 8: NO 6 METAR – WIN

Brett Crawford’s stable is in top form as we saw last Saturday when his charge Winchester Mansion won the Durban July.

Metar was a very unlucky loser last time and now retuning to her best distance of 1600m, this four-year-old filly should be too good for this field.

VALUE BET

RACE 6: QUARTET – DOUBLE FLOAT 1-ANALYTIC AND 3-SUNSHINE DAY WITH THE FIELD

Both the floating bankers are trained by Glen Kotze and have excellent form. Analytic has run three times and placed in his last two while Sunshine Day came back well after a rest to finish 1.85 lengths behind Green Valkyrie.

He was doing his best work at the finish and will improve on that with the run under his belt.

The race is open and this could provide a big pay out. The full cost is R1080 but one can always

take a percentage with 10% costing R108.80 and 1% for just R10.90.